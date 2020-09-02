LAKE PLACID — Bright and early on Thursday, Aug. 27, Karen Denning, Sandy and Peter Otway went to “work” weeding the acorns out at Royce Ranch. They changed shifts at 9:30 a.m. when Bill and Agnes Smith arrived. It was amazing how many weeds can grow in just a few week’s time.
Agnes, our project coordinator, thanked us for our continued support with this project. The nursery looks amazing. Tessie Offner, Florida Fish & Wildlife volunteer coordinator and a group of volunteers will be planting “our babies” in June so they can thrive and repopulate the natural habitats. Unique birds, tortoises and other animals will have a good place to live.
“We will be organizing another work date late in September and hopefully next time the brief will include a planting photo,” said the Club. “Thanks for reading.”