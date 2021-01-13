Carter named to Columbia College Fall dean’s list
COLUMBIA, MISSOURI — Columbia College of Missouri recently announced its dean’s list for the Fall Semester (August — December, 2020). To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Among those named to the dean’s list is Sarah Carter of Sebring, who attended Online.
Sinness named to Troy University Provost’s List
TROY, ALABAMA — Jade Sinness of Sebring has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2020/2021 academic year. The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.