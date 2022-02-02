Bell earns degree
ADELPHI, MARYLAND — Brian Bell of Sebring has earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Cum Laude from University of Maryland Global Campus. More than 8,000 students from all 50 states, four U.S. territories, and 26 countries earned UMGC degrees.
Samford honors Rogers
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA — John Rogers of Sebring, was among the 1,826 students named to Samford University’s 2021 fall semester Dean’s List. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.