Local students named to Dean’s List
TALLAHASSEE — Over 1,500 students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Tallahassee Community College. Becke Whitehead, of Lake Placid; Carly Reed, of Sebring; Jasmine Rodriguez, of Sebring; and Anna Roberts, of Sebring.
Ganaban named to Dean’s ListFINDLAY, OHIO — Jazsmin Ganaban, of Lake Placid, has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.