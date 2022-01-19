SNHU President’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List: Alexis Ebey of Sebring, Curtis Paulk of Avon Park, Jeremy Boggs of Sebring, Rachel Stacy of Sebring and Justin Baucom of Sebring. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President’s List.
Sinness, Bobo make Provost’s List
TROY, Ala. — Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2021-2022 academic year: Jade Sinness of Sebring and Chanah Bobo of Lake Placid.