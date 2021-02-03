Mintas, Avelar named to VSU Dean’s List
VALDOSTA, GEORGIA — More than 2,100 students were named to Valdosta State University’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
The following area residents are recognized on this list of distinguished and accomplished students who exemplify excellence in the attainment of their educational goals: Jahvon Mintas of Avon Park and Daisy Avelar of Lake Placid.
Severance named to AU Dean’s List
ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA — Despite the incredible challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Victoria Severance of Lake Placid was named to the Dean’s List at Anderson University for the fall semester, 2020. In order to be named to the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester. Anderson University congratulates Victoria Severance for this incredible accomplishment amid unprecedented challenges.
Edwards named to Charleston Dean’s List
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA — Hannah Edwards of Sebring was named to the College of Charleston Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Edwards is majoring in Elementary Education. To qualify for President’s List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours. To quality for Dean’s List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
Abdalla makes Dean’s List
KENNESAW, GEORGIA — Alexandra Abdalla of Sebring was named to Kennesaw State University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List were enrolled in at least nine credit hours of courses and earned a grade point average of at least a 3.5.
Saenz named to Dean’s List
DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Joshua Saenz of Sebring has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for earning High Honors for the fall 2020 semester. Saenz is majoring in Mathematics.
Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.