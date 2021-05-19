Carter makes dean’s list
COLUMBIA, MISSOURI — Columbia College recently announced its dean’s list for the Spring 2021 Semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale. Among those named to the dean’s list is Sarah Carter of Sebring, who attended online.
Roque graduates University of Tampa
TAMPA — Dannielle Roque, of Sebring, graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, May 8. Roque graduated with a Bachelor of Arts — B.A. Degree in Political Science. The virtual commencement ceremony included 1,781 undergraduate and graduate candidates. Each graduate received a personalized video commemorating their achievement.