McIntosh inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA — AndrewPaul McIntosh of Lake Placid, Florida, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. McIntosh was initiated at Florida Southern College.
McIntosh is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
Daniels graduates from McKendree University
LEBANON, ILLINOIS — David Daniels, of Sebring, has graduated from McKendree University with a BA degree in organizational communication. He is a graduate of the university’s honors program. The university is conferring 733 degrees at its Illinois and Kentucky campuses in 2020 — six associate, 508 baccalaureate, 198 masters and 21 doctoral degrees — on students who completed their degree requirements in December 2019 and in May and July 2020.
A total of 197 from the Class of 2020 graduated with honors: 41 summa cum laude, 99 magna cum laude and 57 cum laude. Twenty-six participated in the university’s Honors Program. The graduates represent 33 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Armed Forces serving abroad, and 11 countries. While the traditional on-campus ceremony is not being held this year, the Class of 2020 is invited to gather on May 7-8, 2021, for commencement exercises at the Lebanon, Illinois, campus, and on June 10, 2021, for students at the Radcliff, Kentucky, location.