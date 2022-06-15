Guelmes earns medical science degree
BURLINGTON, VERMONT — Janet Guelmes of Sebring, graduated with a Master of Science in Medical Science during commencement ceremonies in May, 2022. This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions.
Lackey makes Dean’s List
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Georgetown College is pleased to announce and congratulate Victoria Lackey from Sebring who made the Dean’s List for spring 2022. To qualify, a student must have completed the semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 GPA. A total of 310 students made the Dean’s List for spring 2022.
Sinness named to Provost’s List
TROY, Ala. — Jade Sinness of Sebring has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2021/2022 academic year. The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.