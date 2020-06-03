Brogan receives degree from Cumberlands
WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY — Zachary Brogan of Sebring, has received their Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Arts from University of the Cumberlands.
University of the Cumberlands conferred 1,500 degrees this spring to its newest graduates. Graduates hailed from 44 states and several countries, including Latvia, India, Trinidad and Tobago and Sweden, among others.
In a letter to the graduates, Dr. Larry Cockrum, President of the University, offered his "heartfelt congratulations" to students on their "outstanding achievements." Cockrum gave one piece of advice as well, quoting legendary basketball coach John Wooden, "Success comes from knowing that you did your best to become the best that you are capable of becoming." Cockrum encouraged students to put this idea to work in their lives, coupling the principle with the knowledge they gained during their time at Cumberlands.
Commencement ceremonies were unable to be held this year, so the University found other ways to celebrate its graduates. "Grad boxes" were sent to graduates' homes, complete with discount vouchers for the Cumberlands bookstore; specially ordered red, white, and blue 2020 tassels for graduation caps; new notebooks; and of course, that important slip of paper, the students' hard-earned degrees.
Dr. Cockrum summarized the University's heart toward the graduates in the closing of his letter, saying, "Please know that wherever your life leads, you will always be a member of the Cumberlands family. And, just like family, we wish you all the best."
Knipper achieves Spring 2020 Dean's List
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Kathryn Knipper of Lake Placid, qualified for the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 53 percent of Belmont's 6,313 undergraduate students qualified for the Spring 2020 Dean's List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, "This achievement for the spring semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing."