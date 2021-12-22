SEBRING — The South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) donated Christmas toys to the Highlands County Salvation Army in a joint effort to make Christmas a little brighter for local children. Chapter members support this program each year.
Chapter Vice President Glenn West and his wife Pam are the chapter’s Christmas toy program coordinators. Pam works at RE/MAX Realty Plus, and coordinated an area-wide toy drive with them. Incoming Chapter President Bob Brooks got the Avon Park Service Club to make a substantial donation that went a long way in the overall effort. This year the program made possible a donation of some 25 bicycles and 60 “Angel Trees.” The local chapters of MOAA and the Salvation Army greatly appreciate the kindness and generosity of those who donated several sleighs full of toys for the program. A special thanks to all who donated toys or money to help.
MOAA is an independent, nonprofit organization of retired, active and former military officers, including the National Guard and Reserve, with some 355,000 members worldwide. “It operates exclusively to the benefit of our nation, uniformed service personnel, their families and survivors. It is the nation’s largest veterans group of military officers and their families,” the group said.
There are some 400 chapters at the local level, representing the eight uniformed services, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, the Public Health Service and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. Membership is open to any person who holds or has ever held a warrant or commission in any of the seven uniformed services. Surviving spouses of deceased members also qualify for membership. For information on the South Central Florida chapter, call Chapter President Col. Mike Borders, U.S. Army, retired, at 863-402-8292.