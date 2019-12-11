SEBRING — The South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) donated Christmas toys to the Highlands County Salvation Army in a joint effort to make Christmas a little brighter for local children. The chapter members support this program each year. The chapter’s Legislative Affairs chair, Tom Nunnallee also is an Executive Director on the Advisory Board of the Highlands County Salvation Army.
Nunnallee coordinated the effort with the local Salvation Army operation to make the presentation of toys. Chapter member Glenn West and his wife Pam are the chapter’s Christmas toy program coordinators, and were the biggest individual donors of toys. As incoming chapter Vice President, West has big plans for next year too. Pam works at RE/MAX Realty Plus and coordinated an area-wide toy drive with them.
The local chapters of MOAA and the Salvation Army greatly appreciate the kindness and generosity of those who donated several sleighs full of toys for the program. A special thanks to all who donated toys.
MOAA is an independent, nonprofit organization of retired, active and former military officers, including the National Guard and Reserve, with some 355,000 members worldwide.
“It operates exclusively to the benefit of our nation, uniformed service personnel, their families and survivors,” the group said. “It is the nation’s largest veterans group of military officers and their families.”
There are some 420 chapters at the local level, representing the seven uniformed services, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, the Public Health Service and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. Membership is open to any person who holds or has ever held a warrant or commission in any of the seven uniformed services. Surviving spouses of deceased members also qualify for membership.
For information on the South Central Florida chapter, call chapter President, COL Mike Borders, U.S. Army, retired, at 863-402-8292.