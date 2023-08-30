The expansive crown and large sweeping branches of mature Live Oak trees make them easy to recognize. Other than their distinct shape, what makes these mature live oak trees so memorable? Maybe it is the green carpets of resurrection ferns that sometimes occupy their bark, or the way the sunlight shines through the Spanish moss that appears to be dripping off their branches. The attention this emblematic and majestic tree receives is well deserved, though let us not forget about the 12 other species of oak that are found right here in Highlands County.

“While mature live oaks (Quercus virginiana) may be easy for some to identify, a younger live oak can be easily mistaken for a Laurel oak (Quercus laurifolia) or vice versa,” said Hannah Bowen, research assistant in the Plant Ecology Program at Archbold Biological Station. If you are having trouble differentiating between these two oaks that are commonly found in the yards, parks, and tree-lined streets of central Florida, check out their bark.

