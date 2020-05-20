Carson Mann, of Sebring, graduated from The University of Tampa on May 9. Mann graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Film & Media Arts.
The virtual commencement ceremony included 1,752 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by President Ronald Vaughn, special messages from the academic deans and student challenge speakers. Additionally each graduate received a personalized video commemorating their achievement.
Graduating from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City are two more Sebring residents.
Robin Dodd has earned a Bachelor of Science, Business — Human Resource Management degree and Timothy Name has received a Bachelor of Science, Business — Information Technology Management degree.