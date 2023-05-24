NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Katelynn Williams, Lake Placid, qualified for Belmont University’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List. Approximately 49% of Belmont’s 6,552 undergraduate students were named. Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Haley Stough, of Sebring, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May