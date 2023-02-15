Sinness graduates from Troy University
TROY, Alabama — Jade Sinness of Sebring graduated from Troy University during the Fall Semester, Term 2 of the 2022/2023 academic year. Sinness graduated with the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting degree.
Hamilton graduates from VSU
VALDOSTA, Georgia — Austin Hamilton of Okeechobee, has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Valdosta State University. Hamilton is among more than 800 students who completed their degree requirements during Fall Semester 2022.
Phelps, Sipe make Dean’s List
TALLAHASSEE — Hailey Phelps of Sebring and Michael Sipe of Lake Placid were named to Tallahassee Community College Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
More than 1,600 students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Tallahassee Community College. Students must earn a 3.50 grade point average to receive the Dean’s List recognition.
Johnson named to President’s List
TALLAHASSEE — Brittany Johnson of Avon Park was named to Tallahassee Community College Fall 2022 President’s List.
Johnson was among more than 1,400 students with a 4.0 grade point average earning their spot on the President’s List.
Ganaban named to Dean’s List
FINDLAY, Ohio — Jazsmin Ganaban, of Lake Placid, has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.