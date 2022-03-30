LAKE PLACID — On the gorgeous, cool morning of March 22, Lake Placid Garden Club’s Sandy Otway, Karen Denning and Sandy Rosch met Carol Lambert at the Royce Ranch nursery. They were pleasantly surprised that the weeds had not taken over since the club hadn’t worked on them since December.
The frost did damage a few of the babies, but the club hoped they will continue to grow. The first shift worked until 9:30 a.m. and the next shift included Agnes and Bill Smith, Richard Smith and Michelle Pearlman (one of their new members). They continued the weeding until 11 a.m.
“Thanks to all who help maintain the nursery plants,” the Garden Club said. “And we would like to extend an invitation to help with this wonderful project.”