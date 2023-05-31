LP Elks donate to school food banks

Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 recently donated food items to the Dragon Den Food Bank at both Lake Placid High School and the Lake Placid Middle School. Along with such food items as pasta, canned vegetables and other food, the Elks Lodge presented a donation check to both schools for future purchases.
“It will ensure that our youth have something to eat at home,” said Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 Exalted Ruler Amy Ellery. “We want everyone to know that the Lake Placid Elks are here to help with any and all community needs.”