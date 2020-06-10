LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all sponsors, ad purchasers, ticket buyers, hostesses, workers and private donors who made their December Holiday Home and Garden Tour a huge success.
The Club’s awarded scholarships and camperships greatly exceeded the Club’s expectations as they were able to award the following deserving students scholarships and camperships for 2020-21:
David Barajas, Lake Placid High School graduate who will be attending Carnegie Mellon University and majoring in electrical and computer engineering.
Rachel Gallegos, Lake Placid High School graduate who will be attending Palm Beach Community College and majoring in biology and zoology.
Yamila Bailey, Lake Placid High School graduate who will be attending SFSC and majoring in radiology.
Malak Haifa, continuing student who will be attending USF and majoring in occupational therapy.
The Wekiva Camp was cancelled due to coronavirus, as was the Archbold Day Camp.
“We are planning to hold a Holiday Home and Garden Tour on December 5,” said the Club. “Come and join us for a wonderful day to celebrate the holiday season.”