LAKE PLACID — On Thursday, Dec. 9, members and volunteers of the Lake Placid Garden Club – Karen Denning, Sandy Rosch, Agnes and Bill Smith, and Carol Lambert – traveled to Royce Ranch to make the nursery “sparkle” and “shine” for the holidays. Some of the volunteers weeded while Carol and Agnes repotted some of the seedlings (otherwise known as toddlers) into larger pots.
This was all accomplished from 9:30-11 a.m. not quite as early due to the fog.
“Thanks to those that participated,” the Club said. “And if you are interested, sign up on the next signup sheet that is distributed at the January meeting.”