LAKE PLACID — On Jan. 4, the Lake Placid Garden Club team of Carol Lambert, Ed Fabik, Karen and Chuck Denning planted four knockout rose bushes and four white lantanas on Main Avenue around the flagpole. “Thank you to the Keep Lake Placid Beautiful organization who provided funding for the bushes, flowers, Black Cow, potting soil, fertilizer and mulch,” the Club said. “Keeping Lake Placid in bloom is our goal while honoring our law enforcement.” Photo provided by C. Denning.
LP Garden Club brighten Main Ave.
- Special to Highlands News-Sun Courtesy LP Garden Club
