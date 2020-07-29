LAKE PLACID — Bright and early on Thursday, July 16, three Lake Placid Garden Club members, Karen Denning, Sandy Otway and Peter Otway assisted Tessie Offner, a Florida Wildlife Officer, with weeding of potted oaks that will be planted in the scrub on the Lake Wales Ridge.
Lake Placid Garden Club has helped with this Little Acorn project for several years, along with some Ridge Rangers and FWC biologists. The project is geared to bring the scrub jays back to the area. Their next endeavor will be a bit more weeding and then re-potting the small plants to get them ready for in-ground planting.
Undoubtedly, the Lake Placid Garden Club has not stopped volunteering in the community even though the virus lingers on.
“Special thanks to Agnes Smith who is the coordinator of this project,” the Club said.