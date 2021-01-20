LAKE PLACID — On Jan. 12, members of the Lake Placid Garden Club—Marian Chambers, Joyce Miles, Laura Krumm, Pat Reiser, Sandy Rosch and Karen Denning — met at the Meadowlake gazebo to make arrangements for the Lake Placid Health Care Center residents. Their cold fingers did not stop them from making 18 beautiful arrangements for the residents to enjoy for several weeks. Each month several members get together to make the arrangements and deliver them even though they cannot be with the residents at the center. “Thank you to the Garden Club members,” the Club said.
LP Garden Club meets at Meadowlake gazebo
- Special to Highlands News-Sun Courtesy LP Garden Club
