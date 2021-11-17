LAKE PLACID — Eleven members of the Lake Placid Garden Club met Nov. 8 at the Meadowlake gazebo to make beautiful Thanksgiving arrangements for the Orchid Cove Health Center. They made 18 arrangements even though their hands and fingers were a bit stiffened by the cold morning.
“Thanks to the dedicated members for their participation in this ongoing activity for the nursing home residents,” the Club said. They had enough flowers to make an arrangement for the front desk.
On Nov. 11, Karen Denning, Sandy Rosch and Sandy Otway made their early morning ride to Royce Ranch and were joined at the nursery by Linda Logan. They, of course, did weeding and more weeding from the 8-9:30 a.m. shift. Agnes and Bill Smith joined them at 9:30 a.m. to do some repotting until 11 a.m.
“We are seeing growth from babies to toddlers and most of the plants are doing well,” the Club said. “By the way, November was much nicer to work, no one had to wipe their brow.”