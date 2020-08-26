LAKE PLACID — The Garden Therapy program at the Lake Placid Health Care Center normally meets on the second Tuesday of each month from September to May. Due to the coronavirus, the program had to be canceled from March thru May.
Therefore, Coordinator Marian Chambers and President Karen Denning met with volunteers (Sandy Rosch, Sandy Otway, Chery Jonovic and Trudy Ricketts) on Aug. 18 at Stuart Park to make lovely arrangements from their gardens. Many vibrant flowers and grasses were donated by the volunteers and small arrangements were made for the residents. They needed some cheer and the Club wanted them to know that we hadn’t forgotten them.
Thank you to all that helped with this fun project.