LAKE PLACID — Bright and early on Aug. 6, Karen Denning, Sandy Otway and Peter Otway volunteered the early shift from 8-9:30 a.m. Agnes and Bill Smith relieved us from 9:30-11 a.m. Under Tessie Offner’s direction, we repotted native flowers (blazing star and white beardtongue) that had been started in 2018 in trays.
We used a spoon to dig them out of the trays, which was an extremely delicate task considering the dirt kept falling apart around the tiny plants. We then resorted to using fingers. The newly potted native flowers were then watered, fertilized and placed in the sun. Hopefully, to thrive and be ready for planting next summer.
The next weeding will be in about two weeks and the next article will include a photo showing the planting on the Ridge — their final spot to hopefully draw some beautiful scrub-jays back to the area.