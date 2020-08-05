LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club woke up bright and early on Thursday, July 30 for weeding and re-potting of the oaks for the Little Acorns Project. Volunteers for the first shift from 8-9:30 a.m. were Karen Denning, Sandy Otway and Peter Otway. Tessie Offner, Florida Wildlife Officer directed us on the re-potting of very small oaks which will hopefully become bigger oaks. Agnes and Bill Smith arrived at 9:30 a.m. to work the second shift until 11 a.m.
The Club will have one more workday so that the oak seedlings will be in good shape to plant in the Lake Wales Ridge. The next workday is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6.
“Thanks for everyone’s help,” said Agnes, chair of the Little Acorns project.