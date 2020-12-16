As we approach the Christmas season, what comes to mind first? Do visions of sugarplums dance in our heads? Are we excited to see the packages piling up under the tree? And if we are Christian, do we remember the real reason we are celebrating Christmas? Is it truly the, “Hap, hap, happiest time of year?” For many it is, but for more than a few it may be one of the most difficult times of the year.
In Highlands County there are an estimated 5,000 families that may be struggling for the basics of life, a warm place to sleep, enough food on the table, a job lost to the coronavirus. As we go about our business of preparing for Christmas should we think about them? Fortunately in Highlands County there are many organizations that do. As an example, the St. James council of the Knights of Columbus has just donated $500 to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul that throughout the year helps the needy in and around Lake Placid.
“For 175 years, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul has provided person-to-person services to the most vulnerable in communities throughout the United States,” said Jean Warren, president of the Lake Placid chapter. “We have a good pulse on our community and provide local assistance including emergency aid for utility bills, rent, food and finding a job for those who are truly in need. This is not long term aid but a helping hand up. The Knights of Columbus support could not come at a better time.”
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal organization founded in 1882 with the motto, “Unity and Charity.” According to Grand Knight John Gray: “This is but one recent example of how the local Knights support church and community. In recent months we have also raised over $2,500 in cash and collected more than a ton of food for Manna Ministries, a Lake Placid area food bank. We also prepared and delivered almost $1,000 in Thanksgiving meals for needy Lake Placid families. I will never forget the looks on their faces when we showed up at their door; it makes it all worthwhile.”
So as we sit down for our own Christmas meal and give thanks for the many blessings that we have received, let us take just a moment to include a thank you to the many volunteers in Highlands County that have in some small way helped make this season a little better for others.