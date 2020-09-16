LAKE PLACID — On Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. the Lake Placid Garden Club volunteers Karen Denning, Cheryl Jonovic, Laura Krumm, Sandy Rosch and Marian Chambers, coordinator, met at the Meadowlake gazebo. The group made 18 lovely arrangements which were all flowers from their own yards for the Lake Placid Health Care residents. This is the Garden Club’s Garden Therapy program, which normally meets the second Tuesday of the month at the Lake Placid Health Care meeting room. The arrangements were delivered to the residents.
“I am certain they were delighted to receive them,” said the Club. “Thank you Garden Club volunteers.”