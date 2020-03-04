SEBRING — The all women’s networking group, Lunch Club Wednesday (LCW), will be meeting Wednesday, March 11 at the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 in historic Downtown Sebring. Doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin promptly at noon.
Be sure to come in plenty of time to shop vendor booths prior to the luncheon. LCW is open to the public, women of all ages are invited to attend and a reservation is not required. The cost of lunch is $12 and can be paid directly to the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 upon arrival. The keynote speaker for the March 11 meeting is Rachel Lovett with Compassionate Care Hospice.
For more information about Lunch Club Wednesday, please visit lunchclubwednesday.com.