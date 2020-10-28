SEBRING — Lunch Club Wednesday, a ladies networking club, recently met in Highlands County at the Sebring Elks Lodge. There are over 200 women (career, retired, stay home moms, students, etc.) that meet twice a year for lunch with a guest speaker, door prizes, women in business showcases and general community announcements in October and March.
The last time this group met was in March, the week before COVID-19 and the lock down was announced. They were delighted to find the Sebring Elks Lodge was ready to serve as the perfect venue during the pandemic and welcome them, business as usual, this October.
The group also uses social media to communicate on Facebook — Lunch Club Wednesday — and the website for information is LunchClubWednesday.com or call Diana Albritton, LCW founder at 863-381-8170. Lunch Club Wednesday always meets the second Wednesday in March and October. New members are always welcomed and there’s no fees or reservations required.