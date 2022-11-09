VENUS — Archbold Biological Station has awarded the David S. Maehr Florida Wildlife Corridor Applied Science Fellowship to Dr. Janardan Mainali, a post-doctoral researcher at Stetson University’s Institute for Water and Environmental Resilience. The Florida Wildlife Corridor is an 18-million-acre connected network of public and private lands stretching from the Everglades north to Georgia and west to Alabama. It is primarily designed to protect connections between wildlife habitats and is about 55% conserved, so far.

Last year, the Florida legislature unanimously passed, and Governor Ron DeSantis signed, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, formally recognizing the geography and providing funds for state land conservation activities. Along with other key groups including the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, Wild Path, Conservation Florida, and Live Wildly, Archbold is championing the Corridor vision – to conserve natural and agricultural lands of value to wildlife all across the state.

