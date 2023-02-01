SEBRING — Country and heartland rock musician Malachi Jaggers will mark his first performance at Highlands Hammock State Park when he plays the Feb. 4 Music in the Park concert from 7-9 p.m.
This Indiana singer-songwriter, recording artist, producer, and self-taught musician is forging his own brand of Americana that connects audiences on a deeply human level. Jaggers tells heartwarming stories through song which evoke nostalgic feelings of historic family ties, railroads and the wide, open prairies of heartland America.
At the age of 4, he began to play music, learned to play guitar, drums, bass, ukulele, piano and harmonica, and formed a garage band when he was only 14.
With a candor rarely found in modern music, he pulls lyrics from personal experiences, often experimenting with production techniques to create his signature textured, organic indie folk sound.
His single “An American Hero,” which was up for consideration on the Grammy ballot in 2022, weaves an anthem dedicated to veterans who sacrificed their lives. The song was inspired by his grandfather, who worked on the railroad and served in the Navy during World War II. In addition to performing his original songs, he also covers a vast amount of music from other artists including Tom Petty, the Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Mellencamp, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and many more. It could be said that Malachi Jaggers blows modern country music backward and that his music is a crossroads of heartland country meeting ‘70s rock vibe. malachijaggers.com.
Concert admission is $10 per adult. Children 12 years old and younger accompanied by an adult are free. Pets are not permitted, so please no dogs. Food and refreshments will be provided by food trucks and the Hammock Inn Camp Store. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and flashlights and enjoy a night of music under the stars.
The Music in the Park concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park. Proceeds benefit park improvements. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to eight people) are waived after 6 p.m. on concert nights. Highlands Hammock is at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.