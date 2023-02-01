Malachi Jaggers

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — Country and heartland rock musician Malachi Jaggers will mark his first performance at Highlands Hammock State Park when he plays the Feb. 4 Music in the Park concert from 7-9 p.m.

This Indiana singer-songwriter, recording artist, producer, and self-taught musician is forging his own brand of Americana that connects audiences on a deeply human level. Jaggers tells heartwarming stories through song which evoke nostalgic feelings of historic family ties, railroads and the wide, open prairies of heartland America.

