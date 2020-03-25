March Yard of the Month

AVON PARK — Each month the Avon Park Founders Garden Club presents a Yard of the Month Award to parties who maintain their landscape. The March award was presented to a group of ladies who are members of the Avon Park Historical Society. On the first Saturday of every month these volunteers weed, prune, rearrange and plant in front of the museum and train car on Museum Avenue.
Several years ago the area south of the Museum underwent a major transformation. Seeing this, Elaine Levey, the director and curator of the museum, had a dream of continuing plantings across the front of the property. Two years ago the Society received two grants including one from the Avon Park Noon Rotary Club. Elaine contacted Nancy Fisk, who became the project coordinator. Together, with David Austin head of the County Extension Office, they came up with a landscape design to be implemented in phases.
Phase one included changing the driveway to the museum. A circular drive was laid and planting beds were placed around the drive. Several native Florida coonties were planted along the drive. One of the beds contains a jatropha tree with blooming red flowers. Surrounding the tree are Lily of the Nile plants, Mexican heather and foxtail ferns. Blue daze, Mexican fire bush and pink muhlee grass are planted across the front of the railroad car. A concrete bench separates two of the planting beds. Another bed holds Indian Hawthorne bushes.
This has been a major undertaking for the Museum Society, since once the plants are in place all maintenance is done by the group. The group is working toward having this area being designated as a Botanical Garden. If you can give two hours of your time on the first Saturday of each month from 8-10 a.m. just show up at the museum.
For more information about this project, contact the museum at 863-453-3525. To nominate a yard for the award, phone 863-452-1927.