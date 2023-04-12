VENUS — Margaret Shippen McIlvaine was born on Aug. 31, 1867, in Trenton County, New Jersey, to Anne de Belleville Hunt and Edward Shippen McIlvaine. Her family had deep ties to the New Jersey area, dating to before the American Revolution and including one member who was a U.S. Senator representing the state in the 1820s. Margaret lived a privileged childhood, though was affected by health ailments, including tuberculosis which would be a long-term affliction that altered many aspects of her life.

On June 12, 1888, she married John Augustus Roebling II, son of the builder and grandson of the designer of the Brooklyn Bridge. John lived in New Jersey as well, where his family had established a company to manufacture steel wire for bridge construction. The couple would be married for more than 40 years.

