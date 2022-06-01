May 9 — 13
Austin Lee Bailey, 25, Sebring and Glorya Kay Linn Tabler, 20, Sebring
Pedro Julio Ruano, 25, Lake Placid and Salena Marie Knowles, 21, Lake Placid
Karl Teddy Baptiste, 37, Sebring and Dana Delois Donnell, 42, Sebring
Panayotis Tzinis, 48, Sebring and Shawna Lee Thompson Larocque, 44, Sebring
Kyle Dean Kelley, 26, Sebring and Kate Elizabeth Odham, 34, Sebring
Alvin Manuel Pintor, 56, Sebring and Nitza Margarita Ocasio Gonzalez, 64, Chicago, Illinois
Samuel Mason Eriksen, 26, Sebring and Paige Renee Harbarugh, 24, Sebring
Kevin Ray Cheatwood, 59, Lake Placid and Carrie Elizabeth Williams, 58, Punta Gorda
Jake Cordero Del Valle, 20, Sebring and Lynsey Jane Hendrix Tilley, 21, Sebring
Jose Ricardo Villegas Gavillan, 34, Sebring and Sugei Mari Soto Tellado, 33, Sebring
Charlie McLaughlin, III, 38, Lake Placid and Kelly Nerie Molina, 37, Lake Placid
May 16 — 20
Steven Joseph Decker, 49, Sebring and Kristin Mary Fox Thompson, 48, Sebring
Aaron Michael Lewis, 46, Sebring and Amy Lauren Crews Prescott, 38, Sebring
Elve Joseph, 42, Avon Park and Leonne Jean Felix, 37, Avon Park
Jason Pasquale Varone, 42, Sebring and Andrea Vanessa Ley Berenz, 40, Sebring
Elias Manuel Sierra, 37, Sebring and Lettmarie Perez Martinez, 32, Sebring
Shaun Michael Cleveland, 28, Sebring and Katie Nicole Mehling, 29, Sebring
Julio John Ramos, 33, Sebring and Giselle Judith Castellano Sanchez, 34, Sebring
Kelly Dee Cramer, 56, Sebring and Danielle Edwina Bernadt Newell, 46, Sebring
May 23 — 27
Robert Larson Donoghue, 47, Lake Placid and Nicole Marie Pepper, 40, Lake Placid
Keith Sheldon Shaw, 78, Sebring and Charlene Revera Baumgardner Leipply, 77, Frostproof
James Joseph Wesley, Jr., 58, Union, Ohio and Kimberly Ann Greene Ferguson, 59, Hilliard, Ohio
Joshua Scott Chauncey, 26, Bartow and Natalie Ramirez, 24, Sebring
Curtis James Brown, Jr., 37, Sebring and Kayle Lyn Pella, 32, Sebring
Sammy Lee Weatherspoon, 50, Avon Park and Vanessa Lavon Massaline, 49, Sebring