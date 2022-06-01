May 9 — 13

Austin Lee Bailey, 25, Sebring and Glorya Kay Linn Tabler, 20, Sebring

Pedro Julio Ruano, 25, Lake Placid and Salena Marie Knowles, 21, Lake Placid

Karl Teddy Baptiste, 37, Sebring and Dana Delois Donnell, 42, Sebring

Panayotis Tzinis, 48, Sebring and Shawna Lee Thompson Larocque, 44, Sebring

Kyle Dean Kelley, 26, Sebring and Kate Elizabeth Odham, 34, Sebring

Alvin Manuel Pintor, 56, Sebring and Nitza Margarita Ocasio Gonzalez, 64, Chicago, Illinois

Samuel Mason Eriksen, 26, Sebring and Paige Renee Harbarugh, 24, Sebring

Kevin Ray Cheatwood, 59, Lake Placid and Carrie Elizabeth Williams, 58, Punta Gorda

Jake Cordero Del Valle, 20, Sebring and Lynsey Jane Hendrix Tilley, 21, Sebring

Jose Ricardo Villegas Gavillan, 34, Sebring and Sugei Mari Soto Tellado, 33, Sebring

Charlie McLaughlin, III, 38, Lake Placid and Kelly Nerie Molina, 37, Lake Placid

May 16 — 20

Steven Joseph Decker, 49, Sebring and Kristin Mary Fox Thompson, 48, Sebring

Aaron Michael Lewis, 46, Sebring and Amy Lauren Crews Prescott, 38, Sebring

Elve Joseph, 42, Avon Park and Leonne Jean Felix, 37, Avon Park

Jason Pasquale Varone, 42, Sebring and Andrea Vanessa Ley Berenz, 40, Sebring

Elias Manuel Sierra, 37, Sebring and Lettmarie Perez Martinez, 32, Sebring

Shaun Michael Cleveland, 28, Sebring and Katie Nicole Mehling, 29, Sebring

Julio John Ramos, 33, Sebring and Giselle Judith Castellano Sanchez, 34, Sebring

Kelly Dee Cramer, 56, Sebring and Danielle Edwina Bernadt Newell, 46, Sebring

May 23 — 27

Robert Larson Donoghue, 47, Lake Placid and Nicole Marie Pepper, 40, Lake Placid

Keith Sheldon Shaw, 78, Sebring and Charlene Revera Baumgardner Leipply, 77, Frostproof

James Joseph Wesley, Jr., 58, Union, Ohio and Kimberly Ann Greene Ferguson, 59, Hilliard, Ohio

Joshua Scott Chauncey, 26, Bartow and Natalie Ramirez, 24, Sebring

Curtis James Brown, Jr., 37, Sebring and Kayle Lyn Pella, 32, Sebring

Sammy Lee Weatherspoon, 50, Avon Park and Vanessa Lavon Massaline, 49, Sebring

