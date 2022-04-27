April 11 — 15
Darius Rashad Campbell, 23, Sebring and Angela Merancin, 20, Daytona Beach
April 18 — 22
Brandon Keith Wisniewski, 37, Wauchula and Christina Lynn Stephens, 35, Sebring
Yerko Abel Ivulic Carcamo, 26, Sebring and Maria Raenise Welch, 22, Sebring
Bobby Glen Harper, Jr., 36, Avon Park and Elizabeth Charlene Taylor, 39, Avon Park
Scott Howard Peirce, 65, Sebring and Tina Louise Clayton Mills, 59, White Cloud, Michigan
Scott Allan McConaughey, 45, Sebring and Irene Ocasio Kennedy, 62, Sebring
Cele Pete Carmona, 33, Sebring and Rebecca Lynn Goins, 30, Sebring
John Thomas Turner, 35, Avon Park and Dinah Garbo Oppus, 24, Avon Park
Christopher Leslie Smith, 60, Avon Park and Tamara Gay Creech Reed, 58, Avon Park
Brian Robert Hicks, 41, Sebring and Allison Raye Slager, 26, Sebring
David Abraham Ayala Rivera, 28, Sebring and Dariana Denise Garcia Varona, 28, Sebring
Morris William Brown, Jr., 44, Sebring and Crystal Lee Bodley Smith, 39, Sebring
Terry Mitchell Pitcock, 82, Sebring and Glenna Loree Daugherty O’Neil, 75, Sebring