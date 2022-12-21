Nov. 21 — 25
Frederick Earl Wilson, 69, Harvest, Alabama and Martha Marie Mosier Brooker, 67, Sebring
Timothy Raymond Price, 41, Lake Placid and Erica Leigh Jervis, 42, Lake Placid
Carlos Elberto Carrizales, 35, Wildwood and Emilia Michelle Cassella Esposito, 32, Wildwood
Nov. 28 — Dec. 2
Kevin Scott Putnam, 36, Sebring and Stephanie Marie Kerns, 31, Sebring
Trey Michael Pollitt-Hill, 21, Avon Park and Jessica Nichole Roland, 23, Avon Park
Sergio Perez Marin, 33, Avon Park and Diana Tello, 28, Avon Park
Dennis Andrew Huguenin, Jr., 23, Sebring and Katie Ann Wilder, 20, Sebring
Raymond Louis Acevedo III, 44, Miami and Okler Josue Garcia Aguinaga, 27, Miami
Judson Kyle Conley, 39, Sebring and Sarah Layne Pelham, 37, Sebring
Edgar Harold Talley, 76, Sebring and Nemadia Martins DeSouza, 69, Sebring
Matthew John Hudson, 21, Sebring and Viviana Cindy Magali Cisneros, 29, Avon Park
Devin Lynn Wilson, 42, Lake Placid and Destiny Dawn Loflin, 38, Lake Placid
Matthew Wayne Cooke, 41, Sebring and Sara Elizabeth Cross Schreiber, 44, Sebring
Joseph Everett Bocook, Jr., 46, Sebring and Michelle Lynn Witt Baxter, 43, Sebring
Ian Joshadeth Ortiz-Duenas, 27, Kissimmee and Charity Danielle Wood, 25, Avon Park
Francisco Javier Ramirez Resendiz, 34, Lake Placid and Evelyn Barajas, 31, Tampa
Dec. 5 — 9
Paul Randle Jones, 62, Sebring and Kristine Diane Markos, 48, Brandon
James Travis Sutton, 39, Sebring and Teressa Lyn Odell Keller, 46, Sebring
Austin Lee Newson, 26, Sebring and Shelby Nicole Bertka, 22, Sebring
Johnathan Edward Wyenandt, 38, Lake Placid and Heather Lynn Robinson, 38, Lake Placid
Sergio Saliture Martins, 62, Newark, New Jersey and Marliete Terra Pissarra, 53, Serra, Brazil
Thomas Darrell Roberts, 66, Lake Placid and Deborah Ann Kirchoff Orlos, 70, Lake Placid
Sergio Christian Soto, Jr., 24, Avon Park and Janelis Guzman, 22, Avon Park
Junior Ray Butler, 77, Sebring and Carolyn Lenor Frazier Nesbit, 53, Sebring
Matthew Wells McClellan, 43, Lake Placid and Jamie Lee Bourne, 41, Lake Placid
Christian Anthony Cozier, 54, Sebring and Nataliya Chaplyk Nottage, 44, Sebring
Matthew Bruce Caauwe, 23, Lake Placid and Daniela Guadalupe Ferra-Hernandez, 23, Lake Placid
Dec. 12 — 16
William Llyod Semple, 30, Lake Placid and Charlotte Loving Tapp, 25, Lake Placid
Yandy Ruiz Sotolongo, 34, Lake Placid and Eligia Maritza Campos Aguilar, 36, Lake Placid
Wayne Robert Lenington, 65, Sebring and Selma Iris Garay, 49, Sebring
Yarell Deane Davis, 44, Sebring and Alicia Olivia Facey Black, 42, Sebring
Eric Michael Ray Watson, 24, Lake Placid and Jessica Sophia McDonald, 25, Lake Placid
Glen William Ballard, 20, Sebring and Sarah Avis Mazzarella, 19, Sebring
John Leon Story III, 21, Sebring and Angelina Rose Nocita, 23, Sebring
Jerry Ray Caudill, 39, Lorida and Melissa Kelly Shook Miller, 54, Port St. Lucie
Christopher Cody Cook, 28, Sebring and Brianna Patricia Nadine Kimberling, 24, Sebring
Timothy Ellis, 77, Avon Park and Janie Louise Kern Conn, 71, Avon Park
Geovanni Morales, 31, Lake Placid and Alicia Michelle Trevino, 31, Lake Placid
Kieth Allen Easters, 27, Avon Park and Jessica Danielle Swain, 25, Avon Park
L.T. Jones, Jr., 50, Sebring and Crystal Gayle Smith Goggins, 40, Sebring
Patrick Roy Conklin, 29, Lake Placid and Brooke Lynn Fones, 25, Lake Placid