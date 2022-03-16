Feb. 4 — Feb. 11
Randy Johnston, 53, Sebring and Dora Ann Gridley Nelson, 60, Sebring
Joseph Abraham Blesch, 35, Avon Park and Tiffany Irene Thomas Groce, 36, Avon Park
Steven Lee Ashworth, 52, Sebring and Crystal Danielle Albritton Parker, 40, Sebring
Jonathan Pasco Cooper, 52, Lake Placid and Cheryl Elyse Brantley, 55, Lake Placid
Guy Arthur Constant, 74, Lake Placid and Lorraine Angela Mitchell, 68, Lake Placid
Gerig Allen Blackman, 23, Ft. Meade and Katelynn Marie Painter, 22, Sebring
Darren Donald Tope, 49, Lake Placid and Jerri Lynn Crocker Mize, 47, Lake Placid
Luis Ivan Maldonado, 27, Avon Park and Janet Sanchez, 26, Avon Park
Kyle Adam Howard, 23, Sebring and Kylie Marie Green, 20, Sebring
Cristian Resendiz, 26, Wesley Chapel and Andrea Barajas, 25, Wesley Chapel
Cameron Anthony Aguero, 22, Sebring and Nicole Taylor Leech, 22, Sebring
Feb. 14 — 18
Charles Edward Benton, 41, Sebring and Melinda Lynn Pugh Springsteen, 41, Sebring
Patrick O’Keefe Anderson, 24, Sebring and Abigail Grace Amash, 24, Sebring
Niki Brote, 55, Sebring and Wanda Annette Swartz Brote, 50, Sebring
William Cody Blount, 20, Gainesville and Shelby Lee Stoner, 19, Gainesville
Michael Lawrence Hamilton, 54, Avon Park and Stacie Lynn Sheffield, 52, Avon Park
John William Arnold, 79, Sebring and Linda Joyce Hartsfield, 75, Sebring
Jilmiere Espada, 29, Sebring and Keyana Alex Cristiansen, 26, Sebring
Jose Alejandro Cruz Zamora, 43, Avon Park and Nancy Montserrat Murray, 54, Avon Park
Edward Lee Williams, 75, Sebring and Jane Alice Linder, 65, Sebring
Aaron William Jenkins, 46, Lakeland and Nasim Sadiq Khan, 48, Sebring
J.T. Pridgeon, 56, Lake Placid and Donna Lee Goins, 42, Lake Placid
Fanfan Orilus, 35, Lagonave, Haiti and Mona Ferdinand, 26, Lagonave, Haiti
Ruben Otero Rivera, 29, Sebring and Reinamarie Gonzalez, 30, Wauchula
Feb. 21 — 25
John Mark Bentley, 76, Byron Center, Michigan and Geraldine Rose Rupp Humphrey, 80, Sebring
Andres Alejandro Jova Torres, 21, Sebring and Dayane Zamora Alvarez, 33, Sebring
Ty Christian Little, 26, Sebring and Kelsie Claire Jahna, 26, Avon Park
Michael George Wilson, 70, Sebring and Michelle Dee Webster Begin, 69, Sebring
Donald L. Watkins, 58, Nashua, New Hampshire and Doreen R. Wittenberg Ryen, 58, Avon Park
Brandon Alexander Stewart, 23, Sebring and Camryn Dominga Diaz, 22, Sebring
James Richard Hill, 46, West Palm Beach and Nikoletta Kocsis Gonzalez, 40, West Palm Beach
Toby Shane Solebello, 29, Sebring and Maria Rubi Rios Ramirez, 31, Sebring
Cesar Avila Resendiz, 20, Lake Placid and Carelee Castizo Isidro, 21, Sebring
Juan Lopez, Jr. 24, Sebring and Elizabeth Ashley Torres, 21, Lake Placid
Dalton Lamar Hewett, 27, Wauchula and Ashley Michelle Smith, 22, Sebring
Donald James Simmons, 75, Avon Park and Daphne Diane Griffin Simpson, 53, Lake Wales
Joshua Jacob Bonini, 23, Sebring and Madison Hope Thomas, 21, Avon Park
Scott Alan Romanik, 44, Sebring and Monique Susan Roberts Elsenheimer, 47, Sebring
Felipa Lopez Gomez, 53, Arcadia and Margarito Celestino De La Cruz, 49, Arcadia
Douglas Robert Crume, 56, Flora, Indiana and Karma Janene Harness Woodward, 53, Flora Indiana
James Ray Neal, Jr. 47, Sebring and Monica Lynn Beavers Block, 50, Sebring
Scott Andrew Logan, 32, Sebring and Yamillet Marie Sanchez, 25, Sebring
Scott Patrick Murphy, 43, Avon Park and Stephanie Suzanne Johns, 43, Avon Park
Jacob Benjamin Cuadrado, 27, Sebring and Christopher Leon Trebby Brown Davies, 32, Sebring
Timothy Mitchell Dillard, 25, Sebring and Teresa Lynn Boatwright, 21, Sebring
Rodolfo Rivera, 42, Sebring and Amanda Lyn Ford, 25, Sebring
Robert Clark Dague, 49, Sebring and Shelly Beth Garrett Mills, 49, Sebring
Nathan Anthony Greene, 27, Sebring and Ragan Brielle Sheehan, 23, Sebring
Christopher Dale Williams, 62, Sebring and Judith Ann McKeithan Goff, 54, Sebring
Fred Clark Ferguson, Jr., 45, Sebring and Jessica Lee River DeWolfe, 38, Sebring
Feb. 28 — March 4
Glenn Allen Williamson, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 72 and Edith Maurine Leach Wright, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 77
Kevin Alan Leitz, 46, Sebring and Melecia Terice Horton, 44, Sebring
Daniel Ray Brown, 43, Sebring and Allison Lourdes Jacob Martin, 41, Sebring
Thomas James Hartley, Jr., 26, Magnolia, Delaware and Krystal Lee Colle, 25, Magnolia, Delaware
Koltyn Douglas Branstetter, 23, Lake Placid and Summer Lynn Price, 22, Lake Placid
Danny Joseph Montcalm, 68, Frostproof and Juanita Nerio, 62, Frostproof
Benjamin Edwin Butcher, 89, Sebring and Kathryn Sylva Glover Nuzum, 88, Sebring
Frank Paul Juaregui, 47, Sebring and Maayan Lynna Zadikoff, 38, Sebring
Matthew Donald Herring, 26, Sebring and Hayley Anne Thompson, 27, Sebring
Cassidy Maree Spires, 25, Lake Placid and Tabitha Marie Carter Gonzalez, 21, Lake Placid
Michael Todd Cutolo, 39, Sebring and Jessica Lee Echols, 40, Sebring
Robaldo Enrique Rodriguez, 57, Sebring and Clara Luz Barrios Gonzalez, 59, Sebring
Adam Victor Eaton, 20, Sebring and Cassidy Dorothy Libby, 21, Sebring
John Alan Johnson, Jr., 19, Lake Placid and Dixie Breeann Goins, 20, Lake Placid
Benjamin Lemus Parra, 46, Sebring and Martha Julia Ramos, 34, Sebring
Luis Angel Velez Perez, 49, Sebring and Anani Colon Cintron, 45, Sebring
Davey Macias Torres, 23, Lake Placid and Erika Celeste Cortes, 26, Lake Placid
Larz Donovan Moody, 25, Madison, Maine and Nastazia Jaiana Theriault, 21, Madison, Maine
Bryan Omar Guzman Villavicencio, 22, Lake Placid and Paloma Alila Asencio Martinez, 18, Lake Placid
Thomas J. Borman, 60, Lake Placid and April Kay Bell Johnson, 43, Lake Placid
March 7 — 11
Christopher Mark Winslow, 40, Lake Placid and Camber Lee Allen Lekawa, 36, Lake Placid
Adrian Jonay Perdue, 25, Sebring and Ashley Marie Parks, 24, Sebring
Christopher Fitzgerald Barrett, 44, Avon Park and Rebecca Leonie Miller, 57, Avon Park
Delbis Machado, 35, Frostproof and Margarita Mascorro, 34, Frostproof
Willis Jackson Bullard, IV, 35, Frostproof and Deebra Daneil Brown, 34, Frostproof
James Robert Jordan, 34, Avon Park and Ashley Nicole Calhoun Radford, 29, Avon Park
MD Mahbubur Rahman, 51, Dhaka, Bangladesh and Ferdause Akter, 41, Sebring