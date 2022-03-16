Feb. 4 — Feb. 11

Randy Johnston, 53, Sebring and Dora Ann Gridley Nelson, 60, Sebring

Joseph Abraham Blesch, 35, Avon Park and Tiffany Irene Thomas Groce, 36, Avon Park

Steven Lee Ashworth, 52, Sebring and Crystal Danielle Albritton Parker, 40, Sebring

Jonathan Pasco Cooper, 52, Lake Placid and Cheryl Elyse Brantley, 55, Lake Placid

Guy Arthur Constant, 74, Lake Placid and Lorraine Angela Mitchell, 68, Lake Placid

Gerig Allen Blackman, 23, Ft. Meade and Katelynn Marie Painter, 22, Sebring

Darren Donald Tope, 49, Lake Placid and Jerri Lynn Crocker Mize, 47, Lake Placid

Luis Ivan Maldonado, 27, Avon Park and Janet Sanchez, 26, Avon Park

Kyle Adam Howard, 23, Sebring and Kylie Marie Green, 20, Sebring

Cristian Resendiz, 26, Wesley Chapel and Andrea Barajas, 25, Wesley Chapel

Cameron Anthony Aguero, 22, Sebring and Nicole Taylor Leech, 22, Sebring

Feb. 14 — 18

Charles Edward Benton, 41, Sebring and Melinda Lynn Pugh Springsteen, 41, Sebring

Patrick O’Keefe Anderson, 24, Sebring and Abigail Grace Amash, 24, Sebring

Niki Brote, 55, Sebring and Wanda Annette Swartz Brote, 50, Sebring

William Cody Blount, 20, Gainesville and Shelby Lee Stoner, 19, Gainesville

Michael Lawrence Hamilton, 54, Avon Park and Stacie Lynn Sheffield, 52, Avon Park

John William Arnold, 79, Sebring and Linda Joyce Hartsfield, 75, Sebring

Jilmiere Espada, 29, Sebring and Keyana Alex Cristiansen, 26, Sebring

Jose Alejandro Cruz Zamora, 43, Avon Park and Nancy Montserrat Murray, 54, Avon Park

Edward Lee Williams, 75, Sebring and Jane Alice Linder, 65, Sebring

Aaron William Jenkins, 46, Lakeland and Nasim Sadiq Khan, 48, Sebring

J.T. Pridgeon, 56, Lake Placid and Donna Lee Goins, 42, Lake Placid

Fanfan Orilus, 35, Lagonave, Haiti and Mona Ferdinand, 26, Lagonave, Haiti

Ruben Otero Rivera, 29, Sebring and Reinamarie Gonzalez, 30, Wauchula

Feb. 21 — 25

John Mark Bentley, 76, Byron Center, Michigan and Geraldine Rose Rupp Humphrey, 80, Sebring

Andres Alejandro Jova Torres, 21, Sebring and Dayane Zamora Alvarez, 33, Sebring

Ty Christian Little, 26, Sebring and Kelsie Claire Jahna, 26, Avon Park

Michael George Wilson, 70, Sebring and Michelle Dee Webster Begin, 69, Sebring

Donald L. Watkins, 58, Nashua, New Hampshire and Doreen R. Wittenberg Ryen, 58, Avon Park

Brandon Alexander Stewart, 23, Sebring and Camryn Dominga Diaz, 22, Sebring

James Richard Hill, 46, West Palm Beach and Nikoletta Kocsis Gonzalez, 40, West Palm Beach

Toby Shane Solebello, 29, Sebring and Maria Rubi Rios Ramirez, 31, Sebring

Cesar Avila Resendiz, 20, Lake Placid and Carelee Castizo Isidro, 21, Sebring

Juan Lopez, Jr. 24, Sebring and Elizabeth Ashley Torres, 21, Lake Placid

Dalton Lamar Hewett, 27, Wauchula and Ashley Michelle Smith, 22, Sebring

Donald James Simmons, 75, Avon Park and Daphne Diane Griffin Simpson, 53, Lake Wales

Joshua Jacob Bonini, 23, Sebring and Madison Hope Thomas, 21, Avon Park

Scott Alan Romanik, 44, Sebring and Monique Susan Roberts Elsenheimer, 47, Sebring

Felipa Lopez Gomez, 53, Arcadia and Margarito Celestino De La Cruz, 49, Arcadia

Douglas Robert Crume, 56, Flora, Indiana and Karma Janene Harness Woodward, 53, Flora Indiana

James Ray Neal, Jr. 47, Sebring and Monica Lynn Beavers Block, 50, Sebring

Scott Andrew Logan, 32, Sebring and Yamillet Marie Sanchez, 25, Sebring

Scott Patrick Murphy, 43, Avon Park and Stephanie Suzanne Johns, 43, Avon Park

Jacob Benjamin Cuadrado, 27, Sebring and Christopher Leon Trebby Brown Davies, 32, Sebring

Timothy Mitchell Dillard, 25, Sebring and Teresa Lynn Boatwright, 21, Sebring

Rodolfo Rivera, 42, Sebring and Amanda Lyn Ford, 25, Sebring

Robert Clark Dague, 49, Sebring and Shelly Beth Garrett Mills, 49, Sebring

Nathan Anthony Greene, 27, Sebring and Ragan Brielle Sheehan, 23, Sebring

Christopher Dale Williams, 62, Sebring and Judith Ann McKeithan Goff, 54, Sebring

Fred Clark Ferguson, Jr., 45, Sebring and Jessica Lee River DeWolfe, 38, Sebring

Feb. 28 — March 4

Glenn Allen Williamson, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 72 and Edith Maurine Leach Wright, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 77

Kevin Alan Leitz, 46, Sebring and Melecia Terice Horton, 44, Sebring

Daniel Ray Brown, 43, Sebring and Allison Lourdes Jacob Martin, 41, Sebring

Thomas James Hartley, Jr., 26, Magnolia, Delaware and Krystal Lee Colle, 25, Magnolia, Delaware

Koltyn Douglas Branstetter, 23, Lake Placid and Summer Lynn Price, 22, Lake Placid

Danny Joseph Montcalm, 68, Frostproof and Juanita Nerio, 62, Frostproof

Benjamin Edwin Butcher, 89, Sebring and Kathryn Sylva Glover Nuzum, 88, Sebring

Frank Paul Juaregui, 47, Sebring and Maayan Lynna Zadikoff, 38, Sebring

Matthew Donald Herring, 26, Sebring and Hayley Anne Thompson, 27, Sebring

Cassidy Maree Spires, 25, Lake Placid and Tabitha Marie Carter Gonzalez, 21, Lake Placid

Michael Todd Cutolo, 39, Sebring and Jessica Lee Echols, 40, Sebring

Robaldo Enrique Rodriguez, 57, Sebring and Clara Luz Barrios Gonzalez, 59, Sebring

Adam Victor Eaton, 20, Sebring and Cassidy Dorothy Libby, 21, Sebring

John Alan Johnson, Jr., 19, Lake Placid and Dixie Breeann Goins, 20, Lake Placid

Benjamin Lemus Parra, 46, Sebring and Martha Julia Ramos, 34, Sebring

Luis Angel Velez Perez, 49, Sebring and Anani Colon Cintron, 45, Sebring

Davey Macias Torres, 23, Lake Placid and Erika Celeste Cortes, 26, Lake Placid

Larz Donovan Moody, 25, Madison, Maine and Nastazia Jaiana Theriault, 21, Madison, Maine

Bryan Omar Guzman Villavicencio, 22, Lake Placid and Paloma Alila Asencio Martinez, 18, Lake Placid

Thomas J. Borman, 60, Lake Placid and April Kay Bell Johnson, 43, Lake Placid

March 7 — 11

Christopher Mark Winslow, 40, Lake Placid and Camber Lee Allen Lekawa, 36, Lake Placid

Adrian Jonay Perdue, 25, Sebring and Ashley Marie Parks, 24, Sebring

Christopher Fitzgerald Barrett, 44, Avon Park and Rebecca Leonie Miller, 57, Avon Park

Delbis Machado, 35, Frostproof and Margarita Mascorro, 34, Frostproof

Willis Jackson Bullard, IV, 35, Frostproof and Deebra Daneil Brown, 34, Frostproof

James Robert Jordan, 34, Avon Park and Ashley Nicole Calhoun Radford, 29, Avon Park

MD Mahbubur Rahman, 51, Dhaka, Bangladesh and Ferdause Akter, 41, Sebring

