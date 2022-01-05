Dec. 27 — 31

Weslie Everton Campbell, 54, Sebring and Regina Tess McCullors, 50, Sebring

Paul Francis Bintliff, 61, Middleville, New York and Phyllis Diane Seifert Eastman, 70, Middleville, New York

Junior Anthony Gray, 65, Sebring and Marjorie Gail Rosenberg Golden, 69, Sebring

Scott Allan Storch, 59, Sebring and Gina Renee Valeri, 54, Sebring

Emmett Walker Smallwood III, 62, Lake Placid and Gloria Jean Acuff McCord, 75, Lake Placid

Giandy Acosta, 36, Sebring and Katherine Gabriela Ventocilla Guerrero, 32, Sebring

Mustafa Mohammed Abdul Razzaq, 34, San Antonio, Texas and Hannah Choate Haney, 30, San Antonio, Texas

Raul Andres Alvarado Lebron, 35, Sebring and Arelis Fuentes Camacho, 32, Sebring

Edson Mitchell Hardewijk, 35, Sebring and Lea Uri Sengwai, 31, Sebring

Mark William Bayless, 37, Venus and Dawn Victoria Barrett, 25, Venus

Jaime Cortez, 32, Frostproof and Carolina Gracia Hernandez, 28, Frostproof

Freddy Juan Lira, 30, Lake Placid and Maria De Jesus Gil, 31, Lake Placid

Francisco Fabian, Jr. 25, Sebring and Paula Cristi Castizo, 24, Sebring

Randal Thomas Papa, 66, Avon Park and Kristin Ann Dunn Morley, 66, Avon Park

Edward Boan, 63, Avon Park and Lourdes Maria Martinez, 62, Avon Park

Edward Joseph Burnside, 49, Sebring and Jennifer Marie Breslin Burnside, 48, Sebring

Yolan Amir Anthony Dawkins, 28, Sebring and Silvanie Brave, 28, Sebring

Angel Antonio Jimenez, 70, Lake Placid and Patricia Rita Ciampa Mason, 56, Lake Placid

