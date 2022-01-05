Dec. 27 — 31
Weslie Everton Campbell, 54, Sebring and Regina Tess McCullors, 50, Sebring
Paul Francis Bintliff, 61, Middleville, New York and Phyllis Diane Seifert Eastman, 70, Middleville, New York
Junior Anthony Gray, 65, Sebring and Marjorie Gail Rosenberg Golden, 69, Sebring
Scott Allan Storch, 59, Sebring and Gina Renee Valeri, 54, Sebring
Emmett Walker Smallwood III, 62, Lake Placid and Gloria Jean Acuff McCord, 75, Lake Placid
Giandy Acosta, 36, Sebring and Katherine Gabriela Ventocilla Guerrero, 32, Sebring
Mustafa Mohammed Abdul Razzaq, 34, San Antonio, Texas and Hannah Choate Haney, 30, San Antonio, Texas
Raul Andres Alvarado Lebron, 35, Sebring and Arelis Fuentes Camacho, 32, Sebring
Edson Mitchell Hardewijk, 35, Sebring and Lea Uri Sengwai, 31, Sebring
Mark William Bayless, 37, Venus and Dawn Victoria Barrett, 25, Venus
Jaime Cortez, 32, Frostproof and Carolina Gracia Hernandez, 28, Frostproof
Freddy Juan Lira, 30, Lake Placid and Maria De Jesus Gil, 31, Lake Placid
Francisco Fabian, Jr. 25, Sebring and Paula Cristi Castizo, 24, Sebring
Randal Thomas Papa, 66, Avon Park and Kristin Ann Dunn Morley, 66, Avon Park
Edward Boan, 63, Avon Park and Lourdes Maria Martinez, 62, Avon Park
Edward Joseph Burnside, 49, Sebring and Jennifer Marie Breslin Burnside, 48, Sebring
Yolan Amir Anthony Dawkins, 28, Sebring and Silvanie Brave, 28, Sebring
Angel Antonio Jimenez, 70, Lake Placid and Patricia Rita Ciampa Mason, 56, Lake Placid