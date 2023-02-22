Jan. 9 — 13
Miguel Angel Morel Jr., 35, Sebring and Dayane Zamora Alvarez, 34, Sebring
Thomas Gordon Spaulding, 64, Sebring and Laurel Joy Wakefield, 71, Sebring
Stephen Joseph Green, 53, Sebring and Ana Maria Deik Auad, 48, Sebring
Ralph Edward Jammen, 63, Sebring and Sandra Joyce Canfield, 63, Sebring
Scott David Goodspeed, 60, Lake Placid and Joyce Lynn Stanley, 64, Lake Placid
Thurman Keith Plank, 53, Sebring and Dawn Deloris Toole Carrell, 50, Winter Haven
Jan. 17 — 20
Javier Ceballo, 51, Lake Placid and Mayelin Altagracia Urena De La Cruz, 38, Lake Placid
Kenneth Donivan Cooper, 42, Sebring and Brandi Leigh Johnson, 41, Sebring
Kenneth Ray Fraley II, 71, Sebring and Donetta June Chapman Hill, 59, Sebring
Stanley David Perry Jr., 31, Lake Placid and Cassie Lynn Jackson, 38, Lake Placid
Rico Logan Delapaz, 29, Sebring and Megan Nicole Delprete, 26, Sebring
William Michael Rodriguez, 22, Sebring and McKenzie Louise Clogston, 22, Sebring
Jean Joseph Camille Denis Jr., 48, Sebring and Casandra Lynn Bailey, 34, Sebring
Harry Cameron Davis, 54, Sebring and Judith Leslie Wilson, 58, Sebring
Jacob Aaron McClelland, 44, Sebring and Grace Katherine Garita McKelvey, 45, Sebring
Shaun Michael St. John, 24, Sebring and Xena Theresa Lorraine Lynn Moore, 27, Sebring
Cabe Lee Steele, 44, Sebring and Heather Dionne Reagan, 48, Sebring
Jan. 23 — 27
Dexter Allen Cotton, 32, Wauchula and Lindsay Leona Bury, 37, Lake Placid
Feb. 6 — 10
Carl Roy Horton, Jr., 48, Sebring and April Ann Ashby Berneche, 41, Sebring
Sean Thomas Guest, 45, Sebring and Kelly Leann Yarbrough, 31, Sebring
Robert Lee Umphlette, Jr., 46, Sebring and Erica Lynn Cherry Morse, 39, Sebring
Dustyn William Whitmire, 30, Venus and Teresa Ann Browning Hill, 38, Venus
Allan Dewayne Alderman, 32, Avon Park and Jessica Suzanne Bass, 32, Avon Park
Brianna Nicole Kimbrell, 24, Lake Placid and Kaylie Lynn Turner, 23, Lake Placid
Joseph Bryant Herrin, 31, Sebring and Ashley Lorraine Newman Rickett, 33, Sebring
Feb. 13 — 17
Kevin Eugene Hobby, 51, Davenport and Sammie Soy Jaett Bodison, 45, Dundee
Daniel Steven Bohannon, 34, Sebring and Sebrina Sue Gillilan, 33, Sebring
Michael Lee Mathews, 67, Lake Placid and Nancy Jean Thomas Amundson, 69, Sebring
Jorge Ivan Discua Suazo, 26, Lake Placid and Mayra Olivia Garcia Gonzalez, 44, Lake Placid
Ronald Aden Daw, 71, Sebring and Yleana Altagracia Puesan, 63, Sebring
Raishondra Mekole McKenzie, 40, Sebring and Stephanie Lee Schriver, 36, Sebring
Estevan Carranza, 27, Sebring and Joanna Cardenas Ramos, 23, Sebring
Steven Winston Hartsfield, 47, Sebring and Linda Guitouni, 42, Sebring
Terry Allan Austin, 67, Sebring and Sandra Kay Pillsbury Austin, 64, Sebring
Joseph Henry Staten, 23, Sebring and Emily Michele Smith, 24, Sebring
Jonathan David, 45, Sebring and Johanny Lissette Vazquez, 41, Sebring