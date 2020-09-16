VALDOSTA, GEORGIA — Valdosta State University celebrates its Summer 2020 Dean’s List students.
Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. The Summer 2020 Dean’s List recognizes more than 300 distinguished and accomplished students for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals and includes a number of area residents.
Luis Martinez of Sebring.
Ashley Martin of Avon Park.
To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.