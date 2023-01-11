SEBRING — Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Master Gardener Volunteers (MGV) of Highlands County recognized some of its members for their hard work during 2022. The awards banquet took place in the back room of the Caddyshack Bar and Grill in Sebring. Twenty-five MGVs came to the event and enjoyed an evening of dinner and drinks.

Bob and Terry Fromhartz were honored as Master Gardener Volunteers of the year. It was the first time that a couple was given the award.

Recommended for you