LAKE PLACID — Growth is certainly something a business strives for and gladly accepts. However, when that growth comes faster than expected, it can create challenges.
McKibben Powersports is dealing with it and as a result has made a major decision. McKibben will be closing its Lake Placid store and will open a store in Sebring.
The Sebring store is expected to open during the first week of January. It is located on Tractor Road near the intersection of U.S. 98 and U.S. 27.
Casey McKibben, president of the company, said they bought out GHC Motorsports in September 2019 and outgrew that space.
“The business doubled the first year that we bought it,” he said. “Just because there was a lot of untapped market in the area.
“We thought there was good growth potential there; we didn’t think there was double,” he added, noting they were a “little bit surprised.”
McKibben said when they saw the potential, they realized the company had to make a move “very quick.”
The building in Lake Placid, according to McKibben, is between 10,000 and 12,000 square feet and sits on about 1.5 acres of land.
They will be moving into a building that is more than 16,000 square feet and is on a nine-acre site.
Being able to expand was the key to buying the property. McKibben said the company will be able to build multiple warehouses for storage units and repair shops, noting that “service is our priority.”
If it can secure approval from manufacturers and the state, the company would like to set up an ATC safety course.
“People will be able to test-ride and get safety training on how to use these vehicles,” he said.
The new location will also provide more parking and easier access for customers.
McKibben said people with large trailers have had difficulty getting in and out of the Lake Placid store.
He explained that the company was looking at locating the store on 27 between Sebring and Lake Placid. McKibben owns 12 acres of land that includes where a boat dealership was at one time.
There is road work going on there and the project on 27 made for more obstacles than the company wanted to overcome.
“There were all these hurdles that we were going to have to jump, and we were running out of time,” he said. “We were already busting at the seams based on business.”
McKibben was told about a building on the south side of Sebring as soon as it was listed, and the company bought it the same day. Sick Sideways, which is a full-service motorsports company, had occupied the building.
He said the location with the proximity to 98 and SR 66 is good for people shopping for ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles and other things.
“I think we are centralizing ourselves to our existing customers and all future customers,” he said. “I think we are also putting ourselves in a really good position with 98 and 66 here. We have a ton of customers that come east and west.”
As far as brands, McKibben said they already carry about 60 percent of the market share of the powersports industry with Polaris, Yamaha and Honda. He added that McKibben will be at nearly 100 percent of market share “with who wants to come in here.”
“It’s a big boost for the community and the area because some of these brands bring great opportunities for the farming and the agriculture communities,” he said. “As well as the recreational sport side of the business.”
The Sebring store hours will be the same as in Lake Placid, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.