SEBRING — The first winter meeting of the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) took place at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring last Wednesday. President Bobby Lee welcomed the members and guests by reading the mission statement:
“Our mission is to support vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
Lee then led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and then introduced the speaker, Highlands News Sun Correspondent, Tom Meisenheimer who spoke on “Democracy. What it means and demands you to become.”
Meisenheimer began his talk by saying, “As I prepared my talk, each day I discovered more and more positive remarks about our representative democracy. I read quotes from Reagan, Eisenhower, Benjamin Franklin and even a timely quote from a 16th century nun.” They were powerful and he shared them during his speech.
He took the guests back to the 1700’s when merchants, farmers, lawyers and common people reacted to the taxes King George III placed on them. Meisenheimer said, “The final blow leading to the Declaration of Independence was the Stamp Act that taxed all paper goods, even playing cards.”
Fifty-six men signed the Declaration and they paved the way for the freedom we have today as Americans. However they personally paid heavy penalties for their signatures. Five were tortured as traitors by the British and lost their property. Some had their homes destroyed and one was driven from his wife’s bedside as she was dying. He was John Hart and he died from exhaustion and a broken heart.
The first three Articles of the Constitution created the greatest experiment in the history of man. It divided the government into a Congress, an Executive and Judicial Branch assuring that America would not become a kingdom and that one branch would compliment the other rather than rule over the other.
The Constitution allowed now free men and women to “pursue happiness.” Meisenheimer added, “We are created in God’s Image and God was a creator. We can find the happiness we pursue when our creativity makes for a better country.” He shared how our freedoms has created hospitals, colleges, social service agencies, even Little Leagues and YMCA’s. “You don’t find these in many socialistic places.
Benjamin Franklin, a year before his death, said, “Our Constitution is an an actual operation. Everything appears to promise that it will last, but in this world nothing is certain but death and taxes.”
Meisenheimer said, “We need to teach our children The Constitution and how our founders sacrificed for us to be free, adding that some in our country are proposing that we turn the U.S.A. into a socialist nation. If so they will be following the lead of socialist exponent, the Communist/Marxist Saul Alinsky who proposed Eight Rules for Radicals that would destroy our great nation. Look them up and you will see how many of his ideas are already becoming part of our culture.”
Alinsky’s second of eight rules deals with poverty. Increase the poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live. Meisenheimer asked, “How does that fit into being a creator in God’s image?
Conservative writer Ben Shapiro, Meisenheimer said, put it this way, “Cutting checks won’t fix poverty. The government has spent in excess of $25 trillion trying to do that. Individuals making good and responsible decisions will. A great deal of inequality is the result of poor decision making.” And a nun, Saint Angela Medici, in the 16th century said, “Disorder in society is the result of disorder in the family.”
Famous author Ayn Rand once wrote, “There is a difference between Communism & Socialism. Communism proposes to enslave people by Force. Socialism by Vote. It is merely the difference between Murder and Suicide!”
Meisenheimer then talked about Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East. He spoke of the horrors of the Holocaust and highly recommend the current book entitled, “The Boy From Block 66” by Limor Regev. It is the story of a 12 year old boy who was living a fun young life until the Nazis slowly but surely enforced rule after rule taking away his and his families freedom. They were eventually sent to Auschwitz and you will read the painful story of the murder and tortures he lived through.”
After World War II Jews who survived, but with much heartache could build a life again and live in a homeland if they wanted because on May 14, 1948 the British government left Palestinian and immediately the State of Israel was proclaimed. The U.S. was the first country to recognize the new State.
In a previous program HAII President, Bobby Lee listed the plethora of world contributions Israel has made in the fields of medicine and agriculture. Meisenheimer referred
to Lee’s comment “If the Nazis had not murdered millions and millions of our Jewish brethrens how many more innovations they would have contributed to the betterment of the world?”
Israel has the highest ratio of university degrees, PhD’s, physicians, engineers and start up companies per capital than any other nation in the world. They have brought us desert friendly irrigations systems, harmless pest control, SniffPhones that can literally sniff out and make early diagnosis of gastric cancer. And when you visit Publix, the small cherry tomato that you love to munch on was developed in Israeli laboratories. The list Meisenheimer said, “Goes one and on.”
Meisenheimer challenged the guests, Gentiles and Jews alike, to reflect upon their God given unique gifts which no one else has. Then appreciate that you now live in a free democracy where every citizen can develop that special gift. Then no matter your age make something happen in a small or large way with it to make America even better. As an example, he congratulated Justine Devlin at the luncheon for her wonderful contribution as the founder of HAII that has done so much to educate people about our strong relationship with Israel.
“I spoke with a dear friend about being asked to talk about Democracy,” said Meisenheimer “He is a retired Army Vet, awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery in Vietnam. He wrote me and asked if I would end my speech by reading to the guests why he is an American. I said I would and here is his message.”
“I am an American for the following reasons. I believe all lives matter. This includes the unborn and the aged. Life should not be based on race but humanity. I believe in God, who should be reintroduced to us. I believe the USA is great. So I stand for the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. I’m proud of our veterans and active duty troops. I believe boys are boys and girls are girls. Their restrooms should be for them and not persons who think their sex has changed that day. I believe our border should be secured just like every other country in the world.”
Meisenheimer added, “We must never quit instilling into our children and grandchildren that our democracy is the greatest experiment in the world. The contributions that America and Israel have made to the world attests to that.”
The next luncheon meeting of the Heartland America-Israeli Initiative will be held at noon Wednesday, March 8, at Chicane’s. The public is invited.