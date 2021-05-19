SEBRING — The Rev. Laura M. White Memorial Scholarship was presented to its first recipient on Tuesday, April 22, at Sebring High School during Senior Award’s night. The scholarship was presented by the Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church Women of Purpose Committee.
Rev. Laura M. White was a university professor, mentor, mother, wife and devoted minister who served at Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church from 2012 to 2017. This scholarship is in honor of her belief in excellence in education and its pathway to a greater future.
Congratulations to Sebring High School’s Ti’Mizhoni Holdman, who plans to pursue a degree in science and the medical field, and attend Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi. Regarding civic engagement, Ti’Mizhoni wrote, “In my opinion, I truly believe that the overall importance of civic engagement is to basically work to make a difference in the civic life of the entire community. I believe that in order to do this successfully, an individual should have knowledge, skills, values and motivation, and all of these must be applied efficiently.”