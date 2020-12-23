SEBRING — The South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) was awarded the MOAA Foundation Community Outreach grant in the amount of $5,000. Due to the chapter’s standing with MOAA, they have now received an additional COVID-19 grant of $5,000. Only 11 chapters in the nation qualified for the additional grant.
The local chapter was also one of only three chapters in the nation to qualify for emergency financial relief funds. These funds are paid by MOAA National directly to needy veterans in our community, a process facilitated by the local chapter.
As in the past, the additional $5,000 will support the Veterans Assistance Fund through the Highlands County Veterans Council. This fund provides food and financial assistance to needy veterans in the community. The additional funds were specifically provided due to the impacts of COVID in the local community.
With the additional grant, the chapter has provided a total of more than $22,000 to the Veterans Council over the last three-plus years.
“The additional COVID grant support from MOAA National allows us to continue our support to local veterans in need,” said Colonel Mike Borders, U.S. Army (Ret), local chapter president. “The first four iterations of the program proved invaluable, and we want to continue our support and assistance.”
As an active member of the Veterans Council, the local MOAA chapter plays an integral role in the operation of the assistance fund.
MOAA is an independent, nonprofit organization of retired, active and former military officers, including the National Guard and Reserve, with over 350,000 members worldwide. As the nation’s largest veterans’ group of military officers and their families, MOAA operates exclusively for the benefit of our nation, uniformed service personnel, their families and survivors.
There are nearly 400 MOAA chapters at the local level, representing the eight uniformed services: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, U.S. Public Health Service and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
MOAA membership is open to any person who holds or has ever held a warrant or commission in any of the eight uniformed services. Surviving spouses of deceased members are also eligible for membership.
For information on the South Central Florida Chapter, call chapter president Colonel Mike Borders, U.S. Army (Ret) at 863-402-8292.