SEBRING — Recently, 2022-23 Commander-Elect of the Military Order of the Cootie (MOC) Grand of Florida, John E. Vawter Sr. visited the Sebring VFW Post 4300 to award them a complete history of the Vietnam Conflict. Accepting is Rod Love, a McDonald Douglas OH6-A Observation Helicopter pilot, and Sebring VFW Post 4300 Commander Greg Schneider.
Aero Scouts of the First Squadron, Ninth Calvary, First Air Calvary Division in Vietnam flew McDonald Douglas OH6-A “Loaches”, better known as the “Flying Egg” (Light Observation And Communications Helicopters). These pilots and door gunners, one each per helicopter, were strictly voluntary.
The mission was for two Loaches to fly together, one “High Bird,” circling above the “Low Bird,” which would fly at or below tree top level to entice the enemy to shoot at them. This was called “Trolling for Fire.”
When the enemy took the bait the “Low Bird” would drop smoke grenades marking the enemy’s position. We then neutralized the enemy by use of helicopter gunships, artillery strikes, air strikes or other options we had at our disposal. Once the enemy was neutralized, we would start the process all over again.
Vawter and the MOC also contributed $300 in support of VFW Veterans Village in Ft. McCoy, Florida to Steve Surface, president VFW Veterans Village and MOC Grand Quarter Master for the State of Florida and LTC Alcides “Al” Lugo Jr., retired Army, director of Veterans Village, at the 21st annual picnic.