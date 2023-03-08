Packrat Men of the Swamp

Packrat’s Men of the Swamp will bring their special blend of Florida swamp blues to Highlands Hammock State Park on March 11 from 7-9 p.m.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — Packrat’s Men of the Swamp will bring their special blend of Florida swamp blues to Highlands Hammock State Park on March 11 when they play Music in the Park from 7-9 p.m.

Formerly known as Smokehouse, the band is deeply rooted in the traditional blues of the Mississippi Delta and the electric energy of Chicago urban blues. Founder Anthony (Packrat) Thompson was influenced by blues greats John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Reed, Howlin’ Wolf, Slim Harpo and Sonny Boy Williamson. His powerful baritone and haunting blues harmonica are deeply expressive of his songwriting. Old southern legends, folklore and ghost stories are central to the music in addition to blues classics.

Recommended for you