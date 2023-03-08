SEBRING — Packrat’s Men of the Swamp will bring their special blend of Florida swamp blues to Highlands Hammock State Park on March 11 when they play Music in the Park from 7-9 p.m.
Formerly known as Smokehouse, the band is deeply rooted in the traditional blues of the Mississippi Delta and the electric energy of Chicago urban blues. Founder Anthony (Packrat) Thompson was influenced by blues greats John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Reed, Howlin’ Wolf, Slim Harpo and Sonny Boy Williamson. His powerful baritone and haunting blues harmonica are deeply expressive of his songwriting. Old southern legends, folklore and ghost stories are central to the music in addition to blues classics.
Packrat is backed by band members on lead and bass guitars, drums and keyboard. ‘Cadillac in the Swamp’ and ‘Edge of the Swamp’ are two of five Smokehouse releases and their music has been featured in television and film production. Admission for concerts is $10 per adult. Accompanied children 12 years and younger are free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and flashlights and enjoy an evening of music under the stars. Food and refreshments are provided by food vendors and the Hammock Inn concession. Pets are not permitted, so please, no dogs.
Music in the Park concerts are sponsored by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park. Concert proceeds benefit park improvements. Park entry fees are waived after 6 p.m. Highlands Hammock State Park is at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.