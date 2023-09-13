Music Review - The Who

This cover image released by Universal Music shows “Who’s Next/‘Life House” by The Who.

 UNIVERSAL MUSIC via AP

“Who’s Next/Life House” — The Who’s massive new box set — dives deep down the archival rabbit hole to shed light on the development of one of the band’s greatest records — and one grandiose idea that (mostly) slipped away.

The 10-disc, 155-track collection out Friday shows how Pete Townshend ‘s self-described “mad idea” for a science fiction rock opera “Life House” project, which was abandoned and eventually became 1971’s “Who’s Next.”

